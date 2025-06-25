‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Jon Cryer: Iran Is ‘Likely so See a Bomb as Their Only Route to Real Safety’

CW’s Supergirl star Jon Cryer reacted to the United States bombing Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, bizarrely declaring that Iran is “likely to see a bomb as their only route to real safety.”

“Trump has given Iran every reason to build a nuclear bomb. He broke the deal, so they have no reason to trust diplomacy. And then he bombed them,” Cryer wrote in a Wednesday post on Bluesky, the social media platform currently serving as a leftist echo chamber.

“They are likely to see a bomb as their only route to real safety,” the Two and a Half Men star added in his post.

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States had completed a “very successful attack on” three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Notably, the mission to destroy the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow, located some 300 feet inside a mountain, could only be accomplished with a special type of bomb, the 15-ton Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which can only be carried by one plane: America’s B-2 Spirit bomber — a plane that Israel does not have.

This is not the first time Cryer has made bizarre declarations during President Trump’s second term.

A few weeks ago, the Pretty in Pink actor demanded that U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “resign” in response to Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) being handcuffed after storming into Noem’s press conference.

In March, Cryer accused President Trump of committing terrorism in his daily efforts to drain the swamp in Washington, DC.

The Getting Personal actor, who has previously referred to himself as “somewhat stupidly woke,” attacked the president using the labored equivalence of Al Qaeda, writing: “Donald Trump is attacking the United States more effectively than Al Quaeda ever could.”

