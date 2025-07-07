Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Spends 4th of July Weekend in Thom Browne, Manolo Blahniks

First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the 4th of July over the weekend in a subtle, patriotic ensemble from one of America’s most renowned designers.

For Independence Day, Melania Trump chose a white cotton midi dress from Thom Browne, a designer whom she had not yet worn in her role as first lady.

Browne’s famous grosgrain motif is a red, white, and blue stripe — making the dress an appropriate choice for the weekend. The dress retails for about $850.

Mrs. Trump paired the midi dress with Manolo Blahnik’s BB 105 snake red pumps, which she has worn on a series of occasions, perhaps most prominently in 2017 when she visited Israel and wore them with a crisp white Michael Kors suit.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.