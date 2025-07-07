Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Spends 4th of July Weekend in Thom Browne, Manolo Blahniks

First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the 4th of July over the weekend in a subtle, patriotic ensemble from one of America’s most renowned designers.
For Independence Day, Melania Trump chose a white cotton midi dress from Thom Browne, a designer whom she had not yet worn in her role as first lady.
Browne’s famous grosgrain motif is a red, white, and blue stripe — making the dress an appropriate choice for the weekend. The dress retails for about $850.
Mrs. Trump paired the midi dress with Manolo Blahnik’s BB 105 snake red pumps, which she has worn on a series of occasions, perhaps most prominently in 2017 when she visited Israel and wore them with a crisp white Michael Kors suit.
US First Lady Melania Trump during a signing ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, July 4, 2025. Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend stairs after delivering remarks during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump during a signing ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, July 4, 2025. Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025 as First Lady Melania Trump looks on. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives to participate in the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump observe from the Blue Room balcony of the White House as B-2 Spirit stealth bombers perform a military flyover during a Fourth of July celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025 as First Lady Melania Trump smiles. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: President Donald Trump, left, speaks to active-duty military service members and their families as first lady Melania Trump listens during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: President Donald Trump, left, speaks to active-duty military service members and their families as first lady Melania Trump waves during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images)
US president Donald Trump speaks at the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025 as First Lady Melania Trump waves. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump greet active-duty military service members and their families during a Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump (C) smiles at US President Donald Trump as he dons his MAGA hat before greeting members of the military and their families during the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to the Oval Office of White House after the Military Family Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 4: Scenes as President Donald Trump signs his “Big, Beautiful Bill” into law at the White House on July 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives yesterday 218-214 after an overnight stand-off between Speaker of The Mike Johnson and several Republican lawmakers. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)
US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the Fourth of July Celebration Fireworks from the White House in Washington, DC on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on July 4, 2025. Trump is going to Bedminster, New Jersey (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon landing at Morristown Municipal Airport (MMU) in New Jersey, on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for fireworks to start, from the Truman Balcony of the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch fireworks from the Truman Balcony of the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025.. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to guests on the South Lawn from the Truman Balcony at the White House after a firework display in Washington, D.C. Friday, July 4, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump view a 4th of July fireworks display over the National Mall from the Blue Room Balcony, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump view a 4th of July fireworks display over the National Mall from the Blue Room Balcony, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe)
