Ellen DeGeneres Backs Rosie O’Donnell After Trump Comment on Revoking U.S. Citizenship

Embattled former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who fled the United States for England last year in response to President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, is throwing her support behind fellow U.S.-fleeing comedian Rosie O’Donnell amid her public spat with Trump.

“Good for you @rosie,” DeGeneres wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, sharing President Trump’s Saturday Truth Social post in which he flirted with the idea of revoking O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the president added.

O’Donnell responded to President Trump by launching into a tirade on social media, where she wrote, in part, “I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an American who got out of the country [before you] set it ablaze.”

The leftist comedian also ironically claimed that she lives “rent free” in the president’s mind, despite her being seemingly unable to stop herself from talking about Trump in virtually every video she posts from her home thousands of miles away in Ireland.

President Trump, however, was likely trolling with his post, given that the U.S. government cannot unilaterally revoke the citizenship of a natural-born citizen unless it is able to prove the citizenship was obtained through fraud in the case of naturalization, Fox News noted.

The government can also revoke U.S. citizenship if an individual commits treason, serves in a foreign military engaged in hostilities against the Unites States, or renounces their citizenship.

Notably, DeGeneres showed her support for O’Donnell despite the drama that has transpired between the two women, resulting in a falling out that has lasted for two decades.

Nonetheless, O’Donnell appeared to extend an olive branch to DeGeneres earlier this year, telling Us Weekly, “I don’t want to fight against another gay woman. It’s not like we’re tenaciously opposed to each other.”

“We’re just very different people,” O’Donnell continued. “We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do.”

“I think that there’s enough room in the world for all of the gay comedians, and we all need to stick together because gay people are the next group to be threatened,” O’Donnell fearmongered.

