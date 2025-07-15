Rosie O’Donnell Cried, Knew ‘Trump Was Going to Win’ Watching Biden Debate Meltdown: ‘Shame on Democrats’

Rosie O’Donnell — who fled to Ireland in the wake of President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, but somehow still cannot manage to keep herself out of U.S. politics — revealed that she cried and knew Trump was “going to win” as she watched the 2024 presidential debate between the president and former President Joe Biden. “That was one of the most depressing days that I can ever remember,” she said.

“Look up temporal frontal lobe dementia,” O’Donnell said in a video posted to social media, in an ironic attempt to paint President Trump as someone suffering from cognitive issues. “Look at what behaviors happen when somebody’s in the throes of that, and then look at Trump’s recent actions. I think the man is in the throes of that.”

O’Donnell then took it a step further by trying to compare Trump to Biden, offering a wild guess — despite not being a doctor — by suggesting that the 45th and 47th president shouldn’t be commander-in-chief due to dementia.

“It wasn’t right when Biden was kind of losing his marbles and the Democrats tried to protect him until that horrific debate experience where we all saw it for our very own selves and with our very own eyes,” the comedian said.

Watch Below:

“That was one of the most depressing days that I can ever remember,” O’Donnell continued. “The day of that debate, when I just started to cry, and said, ‘He’s [Trump’s] going to win again. He is going to win.'”

O’Donnell, who somehow only became privy to Biden’s cognitive issues on the day of the debate, went on to say, “Shame on the Democrats for not getting in there sooner and telling Biden that he was too old to run.”

“What is our country’s fascination with letting these nearly octogenarians run out world?” the leftist TV host asked. “You don’t let grandpa, at 80-years-old, use the electric knife on the turkey — but we’re going to give this gut the nuclear codes?”

Oddly, O’Donnell seems unable to stop herself from talking about President Trump in virtually every video she posts from her home in Ireland.

On Saturday, O’Donnell bizarrely warned the president that she is “everything you fear” as a “loud — queer woman,” issuing a rebuke after a, amusing Trump Truth Social post suggesting he was “seriously” thinking about revoking her citizenship.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.