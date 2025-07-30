Radio Host Charlamagne Calls Out ‘Liberal Media’ Double Standard Over Jeffrey Epstein Coverage

Radio host Charlamagne tha God called out the “liberal media” over their glaring double standard on covering people allegedly associated with the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s just funny how the news works, because Bill Clinton wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein as well for his birthday, but nobody’s talking about that,” Charlamagne said during Tuesday’s episode of his syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club.

“And Jeffrey Epstein had a picture of Bill Clinton in a dress and high heels in his New York mansion, but nobody’s talking about that,” the radio host, who notably does not identify as conservative, continued.

Charlamagne went on to say, “My thing is this: I don’t care who’s on the list, Everybody gotta go. Burn it all down. It’s just as simple as that.”

“Mutually assured destruction,” he added. “Whoever’s on that list needs to go, nobody needs to be protecting pedophiles, I don’t care what Party they are.”

The Breakfast Club co-host Morgyn V. Wood then chimed, stating, “To that point though, Clinton is not the president right now.”

“If he was, you’d think — anyways, yeah,” Wood added. “I think he would still be under scrutiny if he was the president right now.”

Charlamagne, who disagreed with his co-host’s sentiments, shot back, arguing, “No, he wouldn’t, because the liberal media wouldn’t push the issue.”

This is not the first time Charlamagne has called out the left’s evident insincerity.

Last month, the radio host slammed Democrat lawmakers for getting arrested on camera, chalking it up to mere performance art for publicity when telling New York City Mayoral candidate Brad Lander, “I feel like a lot of that shit y’all do is performative.”

“I’m watching a lot of these Democrats get arrested by ICE. It’s just like — all right, find something else to do. I feel like y’all just doing it for the attention,” he added at the time.

Charlamagne also said Democrats “sound like hypocrites” for demanding President Donald Trump seek congressional approval for bombing Iranian nuclear facilities, noting that past presidents have taken similar action and it never appeared to be “a thing” politicians had a total meltdown over.

Earlier this year, Charlamagne blasted the “hypocrisy” of leftists who expressed outrage over several prominent rappers performing during inauguration festivities for President Trump, saying the anger would be better directed at Democrat elites who lied to the American people during the campaign.

