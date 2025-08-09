‘Modern Family’ Star Ty Burrell Has No Regrets about Abandoning L.A. for Utah

Modern Family star Ty Burrell says he has no regrets about abandoning Los Angeles and moving to Utah to raise his two daughters.

Burrell and his wife of 25 years, Holly, moved to Salt Lake City in 2020 because they felt Utah would be a better environment to raise their two teen daughters, Frances and Greta.

“It’s just been spectacular,” Burrell told People magazine in an interview published on August 3. “We moved here right after [Modern Family] ended, and I don’t have any regrets. It’s been lovely and a great place to raise the kids,” he explained.

Burrell has put his acting career on hold for now but is doing voice work to maintain his connection to the craft. In the meantime, he is thoroughly enjoying Utah’s outdoorsy lifestyle thatt he never knew growing up.

“My parents weren’t really those kinds of people,” he exclaimed. “So at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay, like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy, and now we really truly love it.”

Burrell is far from the only member of the Hollywood elite to turn their backs on life in the L.A. fast lane. More celebrities are leaving L.A. behind all the time, and it is probably unsurprising that most of the ones leaving have children.

For instance, Legally Blonde actress Ali Larter left L.A. in 2020 and moved her family of young children to Idaho. She said that unlike L.A. her new home in Sun Valley, Idaho, gave her family a “sense of community.”

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also left the major metropolitan area, though she moved only about an hour away to a ranch in nearby Thousand Oaks, a place where she could lead a more outdoors lifestyle.

“I wanted something away from L.A.,” she said, “I love being an actor and I love the business, I really do, I’ve been in it my whole life. I know nothing else for 30-plus years. But I knew I needed a special place that wasn’t that and that felt more grounded, felt more real, felt more family-oriented because I do love that side of my life, but this is equally as important to me.”

Burrell, Larter, and Cuoco are but a few of a growing number of folks fleeing L.A.

That list includes, Mark Wahlberg, Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Davi, Sheryl Crow, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and many more.

