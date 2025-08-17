Gal Gadot Says Hollywood Pressure to Denounce Israel Helped Tank Disney’s Woke ‘Show White’

Actress Gal Gadot says she thinks pressure in Hollywood to denounce Israel helped tank her latest Disney film, Show White, which has become one of Hollywood’s biggest bombs.

Gadot, who played thee evil queen in the Disney remake, says she felt the movie should have been a smash hit, but repeated controversies over comments by the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, mired the film in reams of bad publicity long before it hit the theaters.

“I have to say… I was sure this was going to be a big hit,” Gadot, a native of Israel, told the interviewer. But it all went pear shaped, and Gadot added, “You know, this happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood. There’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel.”

Zegler, who starred as Snow White, spent months ripping Israel as oppressors and even claimed the country was committing “genocide” against the “Palestinians.” And during one interview, she said “free Palestine” while trying to promote the movie.

Her support for Hamas terrorists was not her only problem. She was also forced to apologize for wishing harm to befall supporters and voters for Donald Trump. She more or less told half the country she did not want their support for her film.

Before her apology, Zegler had wished that Trump voters “never know peace.”

Since it’s debut, Snow White has fallen to new lows and has become Disney’s lowest-rated film ever on IMDB with an abysmal 1.6 rating.

For a film that cost the studio nearly $400 million to make, the box office only returned a little more than $200 million in its opening months.

“Disney‘s Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-starring Snow White is headed to an estimated loss of $115 million after all global home entertainment, TV and Disney+ ancillaries, according to distribution sources,” Hollywood trade publication Deadline reported in April. “The loss, which was expected, is based on a final worldwide box office of $225M.”

