Jewish Hollywood Actress Hannah Einbinder Tries to Justify Genocide of Other Jews

Hannah Einbinder, the Jewish actress who shouted “Free Palestine” and “F*ck ICE!” after accepting an Emmy award on Sunday, explained why she feels the genocide of millions of Israeli Jews would be okay.

“Free Palestine” implies the destruction of the State of Israel, which has a population of about 10 million people, 80% of whom are Jews. The “Palestine” that would result would likely be dominated by Hamas.

Einbinder, a repeat political offender who ranted about “climate change” at an awards ceremony in February, and attacked President Donald Trump at another in March, told The Wrap about her Emmy exhortation:

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing … institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” Einbinder told press after accepting her Emmy for her performance in “Hacks.” Einbinder added that she felt it was “important to talk about Palestine, because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart.” “I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and for school children, to create schools in the refugee camps,” she said. Einbinder also clarified that her pledge to boycott Israeli film festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production does not boycott individuals and “only boycotts institutions that are directly complicit in the genocide.”

Einbinder did not say anything about the Israeli hostages in Israeli custody, or the Israeli victims of Hamas terror. She also did not say how she would excise Israel from countless, millennia-old daily Jewish prayers.

