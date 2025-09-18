Nolte: Arrogant Jimmy Kimmel Thought He Still Lived in a September 9 World

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated President Donald Trump getting blacklisted. Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Tucker Carlson getting fired at Fox News. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t laughing anymore.

Poor Jimmy Kimmel. He thought it was still September 9.

On September 9, the day before they assassinated Charlie Kirk and then celebrated it, Jimmy Kimmel could get away with anything. Then, with a single gunshot, the ground shifted forever … and I do mean forever.

Normal People have had enough.

Jimmy Kimmel’s basement-rated Late Night show was “indefinitely” pulled off the air Wednesday night by Kimmel’s fellow Democrats at ABC, which is owned by the Disney Grooming Syndicate (which is also run by Democrats).

Democrats suspended Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC was obviously reacting to two groups of affiliates — Sinclair and Nexstar — who made clear they had no intention of broadcasting Kimmel’s show for some time to come.

My guess — and this is just a guess — is that Sinclair has ensured Kimmel is gone forever with the demand that 1) Kimmel apologize to Charlie Kirk’s family and 2) make a donation to Turning Point USA.

Kimmel will never do that, so we welcome him to Substack.

Here’s the blood libel Kimmel hurled on airwaves owned by the public that ABC uses for free with the condition that they serve the public interest:

We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

As you can see, knowing he was lying, Jimmy Kimmel used our airwaves to spread the lie that Charlie Kirk was assassinated by one of us when we all know the accused assassin was a leftist with a fury-transsexual boyfriend who etched “Hey, fascist! Catch!” on one bullet casing, and referred to Antifa’s anti-fascist anthem on another.

Lying was Kimmel’s first mistake.

Kimmel’s second mistake was not apologizing and retracting the next night.

Kimmel’s fatal mistake was being too arrogant to understand how the ground shifted on September 9, how a switch flipped in the MAGA movement—not so much activated by the murder itself but by 1) the widespread celebration of this murder on the left, and 2) no one on the left (or in the media) addressing these monstrous and widespread celebrations.

For the last decade, and ever since he launched his jihad against Trump and his supporters, Kimmel has abused our airwaves and gotten away with anything and everything.

Those days are over.

We didn’t kill those days.

The left killed those days when they murdered Charlie Kirk and then celebrated his murder.

And if you don’t like the idea that network affiliates can suspend a TV show, build your own network affiliate.

And if you don’t like the idea that a broadcast network can suspend a TV show, build your own broadcast network.

And here’s the good news, my friends: we are only at the beginning of the beginning of the reaping phase.

P.S. There is no doubt in my mind that ABC/Disney is thrilled to have an excuse to rid itself of this basement-rated, money-losing deadweight.

