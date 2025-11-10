Hollywood Celebrities Erupt After Democrats Cave to End the Schumer Shutdown: ‘Compromising with Fascists Is Compliance’

Hollywood leftists are losing their minds with the news that Democrats in the U.S. Senate are finally ending their government shut down by joining Republicans to vote to open the government.

As the Democrats end their intransigence and are signaling a “yea” for the latest short term spending bill, the extreme left-wingers of Hollywood are very unhappy that poor Americans will see their benefits returned to them.

Hollywood creators and actors have streamed to their social media accounts to blast the Democrats — especially Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer — for giving in and voting to re-open the government. The critics included Rob Delaney, Jon Cryer, Bradley Whitford, Michael Ian Black, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

And unlike the rancid, anti-democratic Senate, every House member is up for reelection next year. An approach I’d consider is focusing attn. on your REP. (if you have a Cave Senator™️ [PA, IL, ME, NV, NH, VA]) & instruct them to (figuratively) torture your Cave Senator (if said Rep. wants your vote) [image or embed] — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:32 AM

What you need to understand, honey, is that the Democrats know what they’re doing. Every move is shrewd even if it SEEMS terrible. They’ve been doing this for a long time, okay? They are just victims of bad luck! YOU’VE never had bad luck? Come on now. — Paul F. Tompkins (@pftompkins.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:35 PM

“The eight Democrats who chose to break ranks are all centrists who appear to have recently graduated from the Susan Collins School of Fecklessness, whose curriculum consists of exactly one lesson: ‘there is no fight worth having.’” michaelianblack.substack.com/p/you-better… [image or embed] — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 10:08 AM

