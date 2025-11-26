Disney Blasted for Calling Magic Kingdom Christmas Tree ‘Holiday Tree’

A Disney social media account is under fire for bizarrely referring to the Magic Kingdom’s Christmas tree as a “holiday tree.”

“Ever wondered how the Magic Kingdom holiday tree was installed[?] Here’s a little gift for you,” the official X account for Disney Parks wrote in a post last week, sharing a timelapse video of staffers putting up a 65-foot Christmas tree.

Watch Below:

Social media users, however, were more interested in the verbiage of the caption rather than the video, taking to the comment section to point out that the entertainment giant avoided saying “Christmas Tree.”

The comments underneath Disney Parks’ post, as well as the quote posts, were almost exclusively from X users correcting the company with regards to the name of the tree.

“It’s called a Christmas tree,” YouTube personality Yellow Flash said.

“It’s called a Christmas tree. Get it right. You alienate even more families with this nonsense,” another X user echoed.

“CHRISTMAS tree, you demons,” a third corrected.

“It’s a Christmas Tree, Disney. What the hell is a holiday tree?” another asked.

“Say ‘CHRISTMAS.’ Say it. Say it NOW,” another demanded.

“Holiday tree?? It’s a Christmas tree. Get an adult to write these posts,” another advised.

Another X user simply wrote, “Screw you and your ‘holiday,'” while another commented, “Which holiday, Disney?” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

“You misspelled Christmas tree,” another remarked.

“Don’t you mean Christmas tree?” another inquired.

“WTF is a Holiday Tree?” another asked.

“Christmas tree. It’s a Christmas tree, Disney. Just like a Menorah is not a holiday candle,” another pointed out.

“Y’all can’t even say a Christmas tree and wonder why you keep losing money,” another said, presumably referring to Disney Parks having suffered a 26 percent drop in popularity over the last five years.

“I’m sure Walt wouldn’t call it a ‘holiday tree,’ Get your act together,” another declared.

“Its funny, you don’t say Christmas to avoid the religious connotation of the day, but you say ‘Holiday’ which is derived from ‘Holy Day.’ Holy indeed,” another remarked.

“And I thought Disney had changed. Pathetic in the extreme,” another commented, likely referring to Disney recently axing its “diversity” and “DEI” from its financial report and company event for the first time in years.

“The comments. Good Lord. Disney really can’t read the room, can they?” another wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney has faced backlash for some time now due to the company’s woke and bizarre activities.

In 2021, Disney removed “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its park greeting, censoring any mention of sex in an attempt to be gender-inclusive. The new greeting park guests began hearing was “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

In 2022, the company brought more wokeness to its theme parks by giving its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques for young girls a gender-neutral makeover.

In 2023, Disneyland’s first after-hours gay “Pride Nite” celebration took place, admitting children of all ages.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.