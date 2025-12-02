The White House refused to apologize for using one of pop singer Sabrina Carpenter’s songs, after she said the use of it in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video was “evil.”

Herb Scribner, a Senior Audience Associate with Axios shared in a post on X that White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson had sent him a statement that the Trump administration “won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles.”

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,” Jackson said. “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

The statement from the White House comes after Carpenter responded to a video shared by the White House X account, in which her song “Juno” was used.

“Have you ever tried this one?” the White House wrote in its post, using one of the lyrics from the singer’s song. “Bye-bye.”

Carpenter, who is known for her role in Girl Meets World, responded to the video by writing: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported that Carpenter is “well-known for pushing far-left causes,” and that she has “advocated for transgenderism.”

In April, Carpenter received backlash from her fans after she displayed “a new sex position” on stage during her Short n’ Sweet tour. People took to social media to question how she expected “parents of the children at these shows to explain this.”