Nolte: Joy Reid Posts Video About How ‘Jingle Bells’ Is Racist

Although it provides no evidence, Joy Reid still sent out a video to her 1.3 million social media morons followers that claims “Jingle Bells” is racist.

Nothing in the video substantiates this claim. Nothing. The fact that “Jingle Bells” composer James Lord Pierpont fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War doesn’t make “Jingle Bells” racist. Nor does the fact the apparently did write some racist minstrel songs.

Hoping so certainly doesn’t make “Jingle Bells” racist.

The only so-called evidence isn’t even evidence. It’s just some vague claim that a plaque in Boston, Massachusetts, shows that “this is where a racist Confederate soldier wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ to make fun of black people,” a song with “origins in blackface minstrelsy.”

The video further claims that “Jingle Bells” made its debut under its original title, “The One Horse Open Sleigh,” in “blackface at Ordway Hall, Boston, in September 1857.”

Even if that’s true, all kinds of songs were performed in blackface. Feel free to call the performance racist. That doesn’t make the song racist. If Nick Fuentes performs James Brown’s “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” in blackface, does that mean the song is racist?

“White actors in burnt cork,” the video adds without any evidence, “used the song to mock and caricature [b]lack people trying to participate in winter activites.”

Then comes this racialist stretch…

“The original lyrics’ these of ‘laughing all the way’ likely references a racist comedic routine known as the ‘Laughing Darkie.’”

What?

It just to happens that the original lyrics are available all over the Internet, and as any sane person can read, they have nothing to do with race, or black people, or minstrelsy. More than likely, they have to do with Pierpont’s experiences growing up in Boston, Massachusetts. “Laughing all the way” is a painfully obvious reference to the joy of carefree youth:

Dashing thro’ the snow,

In a one-horse open sleigh,

O’er the hills we go,

Laughing all the way;

Bells on bob tail ring,

Making spirits bright,

Oh what sport to ride and sing

A sleighing song to night. Jingle bells, Jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what joy it is to ride

In a one horse open sleigh.

Jingle bells, Jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what joy it is to ride

In a one horse open sleigh. A day or two ago,

I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fannie Bright

Was seated by my side,

The horse was lean and lank;

Misfortune seemed his lot,

He got into a drifted bank,

And we, we got upsot. A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away. Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls to night

And sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bob tailed bay

Two forty as his speed.

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack, you’ll take the lead.

On what planet could anyone interpret that as a song about anything other than an older man remembering what it was to be young and in love?

The good news is that there’s so little racism in America that people like Joy Reid have to fabricate it. The demand for racism is much greater than the supply.

The bad news is that this is just one more attempt to keep the races divided. Now we’re racists if we listen to “Jingle Bells,” and rapists if we listen to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and cultural appropriators if we listen to Jazz.

The left deliberately creates a no-win culture to keep dumb people of all races full of resentment and hate for the greatest and least racist country in the history of the world.

