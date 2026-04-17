Rosie O’Donnell ‘Heartbroken’ over Eric Swalwell Scandal, Compares Disgraced Democrat to Bill Clinton: ‘Men Suck’

Rosie O’Donnell says she is “heartbroken” over former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)’s sexual assault allegations, declaring “men suck” after comparing the disgraced Democrat’s scandal to former President Bill Clinton.

“Can we talk a little bit about Eric Swalwell?” O’Donnell said in a Monday TikTok video. “I know that guy, in the ‘What kind of way?’ Like, spoke to him on the phone a couple times, donated money to him, I believe.”

“Talked about him in some public appearances years ago, about how I believed in him, and his cute little family and two kids, and standing up to all those people when he berates them for their moralist behavior,” the comedian continued.

“And then all this comes out about him, and it’s heartbreaking to me,” she added. “And I wrote him. I wrote him a little message, and I said, ‘You know, Bill Clinton broke my heart, and now you did, too.’ You know the conclusion I’ve come to? Men suck.”

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O’Donnell went on to argue that men are unable to control their “sexual urges,” adding that Swalwell’s scandal taught her not to believe in anyone.

“The way that they [men] are, physiologically, they can’t sort of control their sexual urges,” the 64-year-old said. “And boy, that Eric Swalwell. You know, teaches you not to believe in anyone.”

“That’s what it does for me. I don’t believe in anyone,” O’Donnell added. “People have images and they sell themselves as one thing, but they’re not that thing.”

“They have complications like all humans do, right? They have addictions, they have impulses, they have frontal lobe disorder, they have narcissism, they have a spoiled privileged upbringing that warps their perspective,” the comedian rambled.

O’Donnell was reacting to Swalwell announcing earlier this week that he was suspending his California gubernatorial campaign, as well as resigning from his congressional seat, following sexual assault allegations against him.

The disgraced former Democrat lawmaker is facing a series of allegations, including a claim that he drugged and raped a woman and sexually assaulted one of his staffers.

“How could he sit there on his high horse and attack all these other congress people for their moral and ineptitude when he was doing what he was doing for all these years?” O’Donnell continued of Swalwell in a follow-up video posted to TikTok on Wednesday.

“I’m so angry about him,” she added. “I’m so disappointed and so sick of all politicians, because all they do is lie, 24/7 — present images that aren’t real or are inaccurate, and we fall for them.”

O’Donnell then segued to attacking President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump — as she appears unable to post a video to social media without doing so — before concluding her rant.

Notably, O’Donnell dramatically fled the U.S. and moved to Ireland with her teenage daughter just before President Trump was inaugurated in January 2025.

While living in Ireland, the actress seems to be spending most of her time obsessing over and complaining about the Trump administration in TikTok videos — while bizarrely insisting that she hasn’t “been watching the news.”

During her time overseas, O’Donnell has quietly returned to the United States on at least two occasions — after vowing she wouldn’t come back to America while President Trump is in office.