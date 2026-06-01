Elon Musk’s Transgender Son Models Bra and Panties in Pride-Themed Campaign for Rihanna’s Lingerie Brand

Pop star Rihanna teamed up with Elon Musk’s estranged transgender child Xavier Alexander Musk — who now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson — for her lingerie brand’s salacious Pride campaign.

The 22-year-old was seen modeling in the latest Savage x Fenty campaign — a Pride-themed collection — appearing in a black bra and matching panties adorned with pro-queer messaging, including “Love Is Gay.”

Musk’s son completed his outfit with a pair of open-toe stiletto heels and beaded accents hanging from his bra.

“@vivllainous is exactly who she said she is,” Rihanna’s lingerie brand declared in the caption of the Instagram post.

In another post featuring Wilson posing alongside other lingerie models, Savage x Fenty wrote, “Every piece holds a little bit of someone’s story.”

This is not the first time Rihanna collaborated with Musk’s estranged trans child.

As Breitbart News reported, Wilson was seen making a name for himself a few months ago as a women’s sports bra model for the “Diamonds” singer’s Savage x Fenty brand.

Before that, the aspiring transgender model collaborated with Rihanna on a Valentine’s campaign for the lingerie brand.

The SpaceX CEO’s son also made his drag debut at a show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Pattie Gonia last year.

When it comes to the topic of fame, Wilson told the Cut in September: “I’m not very good at being famous. It’s a skill.”

“I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person,” he continued. “There was a moment literally right before I became famous where no one knew who I was. It was amazing. Everyone treated me as a regular person.”

“I kind of miss that,” Musk’s transgender child admitted, adding, “But I also like being famous.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.