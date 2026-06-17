Nolte: Racist Hollywood Decreases Minority Representation in Streaming Content

How is it that in The Year of Our Lord 2026, the number of women and racial minorities represented in streaming programming is decreasing?

Easy answer.

Think about it… Hollywood is run by Democrats, and it is Democrats who launched a Civil War to hold onto their slaves, Democrats who instituted Jim Crow, Democrats who interned the Japanese, Democrats who fought for segregation, and Democrats who are desperate to import and exploit cheap Third World labor…

What we have today is simply one more example of Democrats being Democrats…

“UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report has found that diversity in streaming movies is falling overall, following in the footsteps of theatrical releases,” writes the far-left Variety. Here’s the data:

The overall data is taken from streaming titles released in the year 2025, as well as household demographics, with people of color losing ground in all key employment categories. Leads of color dropped from last year’s share of 51% to 36%, while streaming films helmed by BIPOC fell to 23.6%. Streaming films directed by women also declined to 23.6% — the third year in a row that number has decreased.

Why is Hollywood so racist … and sexist?

Oh, and hypocritical.

Hollywood runs around posing as The Good People, always shaming Normal People as bigots. Meanwhile, over in their Progressive Utopia, representation is going backward.

At this rate of regression, by the year 2032, black people and women won’t be allowed to sit at a Hollywood commissary lunch counter…

Tsk, tsk…

Sarcasm aside, I think we all know what’s happening here, and that’s that the Great Woke Affirmative-Action Crusade of the Bad Orange Man Era is receding.

In some cases, people were given opportunities in the field of entertainment that they might not have gotten otherwise, and things didn’t turn out so well. Well, giving people a shot is not a bad thing.

Here’s what is a bad thing — a very, very bad thing…

How many of these women and racial minorities, behind and in front of the camera, blew their one shot at a career due to all this obnoxious, anti-art woke pandering?

Yes, certainly, some weren’t up to the job (ahem). That’s true for every race and gender. Believe me, I’m a straight, white guy who had NOOOOO business writing and directing a movie. No, I’m talking about something different. I’m talking about people with actual talent who had their one chance blown because Hollywood was so desperate to pander to gays and transsexuals and racial minorities and women, and the end result was a dreadful movie or TV show, ensuring that everyone involved found no more work.

You see, if Hollywood truly wanted to guide the underrepresented into a lasting career, they would have been mentored by adults who spoke the truth: You can’t pander. You can’t lecture. You can’t shame. This woke shit has to go. You want the audience to like you. You want people to relate to your story and characters, not feel excluded and attacked by them. You can still say what you want to say, but if you want a lasting career, you have to use universal themes to transmit your message. You want to include, not divide.

From the beginning of the Woke Era, I warned that Hollywood was using racial minorities as cannon fodder. Due to off-putting woke messaging, so much promising talent was squandered. Actors and actresses who might have charmed us instead made a terrible first impression with preachy and obnoxious characters, so those actors never received another chance. Movies and TV shows that might have moved us instead insulted us, so the creators never got another chance. All these newbies needed was a little mature guidance. Instead, they were pawns in the Woke Wars, and their one shot got squandered.