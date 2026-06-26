‘Citizen Vigilante’ Review: Cathartic Rebuttal to the Amoral ‘One Battle After Another’

The left has their pro-terrorist One Battle After Another, an overlong, mediocre, $100 million studio movie told by a major director (Paul Thomas Anderson) using one of the world’s biggest movie stars (Leonardo DiCaprio). The result? It flopped at the box office and was still predictably showered with unearned critical praise and major Oscar wins.

Basically, One Battle After Another is angry that America enforces the law by deporting illegal immigrants and demands violence against the government to make it stop.

Today we have a rebuttal, and a pretty effective one… Best of all, it’s deliciously subversive.

Citizen Vigilante is a briskly-paced (at 89 minutes) low-budget exploitation movie told by a director who was long ago written off as a joke (Uwe Boll), using an unjustly disgraced star (Armie Hammer). The result? Despite the best efforts of left-wing censors, a brilliant guerrilla campaign has already driven it into the national conversation. Elon Musk then did what he does best: overturned the whole enchilada by releasing it to everyone for free on X.

Basically, Citizen Vigilante is angry that European governments agree with One Battle After Another in that they refuse to enforce the law against the millions of unvetted migrants they imported who have brought their appalling and dangerous Third World values with them.

Let me tell you: Boll isn’t screwing around. His righteous fury against what the government has done to Europe, and especially its women and girls, flames across every scene. That’s one reason the movie works. Another reason it works is that Boll is telling the truth. The primary reason it works is that Boll is the only one telling the truth.

For all its flaws, Citizen Vigilante does what all good movies do: it delivers. Watching a movie where the truth about migrant crime and the government’s obscene acceptance of it is not only spoken out loud but openly dealt with is something beyond cathartic.

***SOME SPOILERS***

The flaws? There’s no real story. Armie Hammer’s Michael Sanders is a one-note, robotic justice machine. There are a few eye-rolling contrivances. Considering all the security cameras and Sanders’ refusal to protect his identity 90 percent of the time, it seems impossible he wasn’t caught in the first five minutes.

But.

There is also plenty — and I do mean plenty — to enjoy.

It’s pretty brilliant of Boll not to make Michael Sanders a victim of the trash he’s taking out. Instead, he’s taking out the trash that’s destroying all of these once-great European civilizations. And it’s not just the migrant “Islamic extremist” trash. He’s also delivering a sweet reckoning to the predominantly white “woke left.” You know the type… The type of judge who releases seven savages guilty of gang-raping an innocent teenage girl because this judge believes those seven savages are victims of a society that didn’t do enough to integrate them.

And then comes the best part… Sanders takes out the trash of a family who raised those savages using “archaic values” that justify rape because the victim’s skirt was too short.

I also like that Sanders is basically a sociopath. To make a point to a left-wing judge (and to us) that The People have become cattle who would rather die than disobey the law, he plays chicken with his car. The other car drives off the road, flips over, and explodes. Point taken, but, uhm… What if the other car was filled with Mum, her two young daughters, and her newborn son?

Above all, I loved watching The Truth.

Finally… The Truth.

Any of you watch that piece of shit Adolescence, where the British stabbing crisis was laid at the hands of a little white boy poisoned by the manosphere? That dumb series isn’t shit just because it’s a blatant lie, it’s also a creative piece of shit that’s three episodes too long and bursting with pretension, especially the single-shot conceit that drains all the tension out of everything.

Boll tells the actual Truth and does so using the most effective method… Exploitation. Citizen Vigilante needs to be watched on its own terms, on the same terms you watch Death Wish III (1985), Foxy Brown (1974), Three the Hard Way (1974), and Walking Tall (1973). Boll isn’t hiding his message behind boring, foo-foo art (see: Battle After Another, One). Instead, his righteous anger hammers away through an unapologetic exploitation movie that is as desperate to entertain as it is to stoke a righteous anger in an apathetic audience.

Anger against whom?

Against…

The Man, and the savages he let loose on an innocent and unsuspecting public.

A few closing notes…

Citizen Vigilante is not racist. The truth is not racist. Besides, plenty of white people get what they’ve got coming.

I don’t know what this will do for Armie Hammer’s career, but other than Woody Allen, I know of no one more unjustly blacklisted by the woke and fascist #MeToo — a real vigilante movement.

Finally, if anything, Citizen Vigilante downplays its outrages. In real life, it wasn’t seven savages who raped that teenage girl, it was nine. Eight received no prison time.