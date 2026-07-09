Nolte: Number of Emmy Noms for Minorities Collapses in Racist Hollywood

Out of 91 Emmy nominations for actors, only 18 went to racial minorities because Democrat-run Hollywood is racist.

Democrats run Hollywood, right?

Eighteen of 91 Emmy nominations in no way represents America, right?

What conclusion is there other than that Democrat-run Hollywood is racist?

There is no other conclusion. Republicans, conservatives, Christians, Trump supporters, and Normal People hold exactly zero power in Hollywood. The entire industry is made up of Democrats, leftists, Obama worshippers, perverts, groomers, and weirdos… Oh, and racists, obviously.

This is not a one-time deal either.

“Representation for actors of color at the 2026 Emmys continued to decline sharply, with only 18 performers from Asian, Black and Latino communities represented among the 91 nominees,” crybabies the far-left Wrap. “That’s a sizable decline from 2025, when 24 people of color were among the 92 nominated performers. The year before that was a landmark year, with 30 actors of color among the nominees. “

Ah, but…

“[F]or the second year in a row, the 2026 class of Emmy nominees has gone down by six actors of color.”

Oh, and Democrat-run Hollywood is also homophobic…

“LGBTQ+ representation also seemingly faltered at the 2026 Emmy nominations, with several acting divisions — including all three Lead Actor categories and Supporting Actress (Drama) — lacking an openly queer nominee.”

How can this be?!?

Hollywood is the most left-wing institution in America. Hollywood has spent the better part of ten years destroying its product to lecture us with woketard lectures about race, sex, gender identity, and blah, blah, blah. Still, here they are once again exposing themselves as not only hypocrites, but self-loathing hypocrites. How is it even possible that every one of those 91 slots isn’t filled with someone openly queer when most everyone in Hollywood is openly queer, or pretends to be to stay employed?

DEI for thee, but not for me?

Diversity for thee, but not for me?

Representation for thee, but not for me?

Hollywood never gets to lecture Normal people again about The Racism.

No wonder all these left-wing lunatic actors believe America is still racist. They’re unfairly judging an entire country based on their own experience in a Democrat-run industry, which is really racist.

It’s dumb of them to judge Normal America based only on their experience in a Democrat-run eco-system, but most actors and actresses are pretty dumb … and self-involved … and provincial.