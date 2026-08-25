Jelly Roll Unleashes Penis Jokes, Fat Jokes on Trump in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Hosting Return: ‘Fat Pig’

Country music superstar Jelly Roll took on Jimmy Kimmel Live! hosting duties on Monday and like Anthony Anderson and Rosie O’Donnell before him, the Grammy-winner reserved several minutes of his opening monologue to taking a slew scathing shots at President Donald Trump.

“Let’s talk about the main event of America this weekend. It was the big IndyCar race hosted by the president,” Jelly Roll began, talking about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. “The cars drove through the streets of D.C., and there’s Donald Trump who apparently has never held a flag before.”

“What a shit job!” Jelly Roll said, reacting to video of Trump waving a flag at the event celebrating America’s semisesquicentennial. “How do you fuck up waving a flag?”

The “Son of a Sinner” singer added “But the president seemed to enjoy the IndyCar race, which was a real switch up for him, ’cause normally he only likes his own race.”

Jelly Roll also trolled Trump for taking the ceremonial lap around the track.

“Trump also drove around the track in his motorcade, doing what they call the lap of honor, which sounds like a loyalty program at a strip club,” Jelly Roll joked. “Five percent cash back in the champagne room for all Lap of Honor members.”

Jelly Roll used the lap joke to set up his fat jokes about President Trump, citing a Washington Post report about the president’s purported weight gain.

“It’s crazy. Think about this, y’all. In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 lb. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” the singer said. “And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

Jelly Roll then threw to a montage of Trump joking about other people’s weight.

“Well if that ain’t the pot calling the kettle fat,” Jelly Roll said. “You know Mr. president, from one fat pig to another, take it from me, physical fitness is very important. Trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again.”

It was Jelly Roll’s second stint feeling in for Kimmel. His sharp screeds at President Trump were well received by the studio audience and, according to media reports, took many viewers off guard.

“Jelly Roll Stuns ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Audience With Multiple Jabs at Trump: ‘Didn’t See This Coming’” read a headline over at The Wrap.