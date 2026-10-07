Fans Outraged After Disney Raises Park Prices: ‘I’ll Never Step Foot in Disney Again’

Fans are outraged after Disney raised admission prices on Tuesday for “the happiest place on Earth,” with a premium Disney World ticket nearing $500. The company, however, left its cheapest tickets unchanged — which was about $120 for a day at Animal Kingdom.

Disney World’s premium “Incredi-Pass” — which lets visitors skip lines — rose by $120, while the top-tier annual pass increased by the same amount, to about $1,800.

Nonetheless, Disney executives insist the company is sensitive to families’ budgets amid today’s inflation, with Thomas Mazloum, chairman of Disney Experiences, telling CNN, “Our goal is to put guests at the center of our decision making, and that starts by listening to them.”

“That matters more now when families are watching every dollar, and we see it in the choices they make every day — in how they plan, in how far ahead,” Mazloum added.

Disney fans took to social media to express their dismay, with one asking, “How in the world does a family afford to attend???”

“American families can never go on vacation let alone ever see Disney,” another commented. “They are too busy working two 3 jobs paying for subsidies.”

“I’m just waiting for Disney to go out of business,” a third declared. “Who the fuck is paying that much to get into Disney? It ain’t even worth that much. Are you fucking kidding me.”

“I take my child to historical sights,” another disclosed. “I’d rather her learn about history. She’s been to Disney world and wasn’t impressed.”

Another X user acknowledged, “Disneyland is the only real park every kids should see once,” but added, “Disney World is just a money printing machine with no real character.”

“Grandkids love it but you’d never catch me there. Those prices are ridiculous,” another wrote.

“I’ll never step foot in Disney again,” another echoed, adding, “As a Florida resident, the resident prices aren’t any better.”

“Walt is rolling in his grave. He wanted his parks to be available to everyone, especially the children, because they are our future, and need hope and magic in their lives,” another asserted. “Making it an option only for the wealthy is against everything Walt wanted.”

“Only the elites will be allowed into pedo world,” another X user said.

“Sea world is a better choice!” another exclaimed.

One X user, however, claimed, “You can’t get mad at Disney for raising prices,” before pointing out, “If people are willing to spend it, why wouldn’t they raise it,” adding, “If people stop going, they will have to lower the price.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.