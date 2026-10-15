Watch: Hilary Swank Announces Third Baby on the Way at 52

Double Oscar-winning Hollywood star Hilary Swank is pregnant with her third child and the latest addition to her family is due to arrive in just a matter of weeks. She and husband Philip Schneider are already parents to twins.

Swank told the world via social media by sharing a clip of her family with neon sticks stuck to their bodies, as her businessman husband and kids dance, before she enters the shot and is seen with a teeny glow stick baby on her bump.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next,” the actress captioned her Instagram announcement.

The new arrival is due before the end of the year, she cryptically affirmed.

Swank and Schneider welcomed twins Aya and Ohm back in April 2023.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding the newborns as she gazed at a sunset. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

Ten months passed before Valentine’s Day came around and the Million Dollar Baby star finally announced the names of her “two little loves” with a snapshot of the twins at the beach, their names written in the sand.

Swank previously addressed becoming a mother at 48, revealing she had frozen her eggs at 37 before using them around a decade later.

Speaking to Women’s Health last year, Swank opened up about becoming a mother at 48 and how she is a “very different parent.”

“I would have had kids earlier. I’m not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated,” she mused.

“It was the right time for myriad reasons.”