Hundreds of Homes Near L.A. Lose Power in Slow Landslide Near Sea

Hundreds of homes in the coastal Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes have lost power due to a slow landslide that has resulted in several houses being deemed unsafe for occupancy.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Power was shut off to an additional 105 homes Monday night due to accelerating landslides in a Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhood. The latest round of shutoffs occurred at 7 p.m. Monday in the Seaview area of the Los Angeles County seaside community overlooking the Pacific. On Sunday, power was shut off in 140 homes in the Portuguese Bend area. Those residents also remain under an evacuation warning. … Land movement in Ranchos Palos Verdes has increased across 680 acres following rains in spring 2023. The accelerating slides have buckled roads and damaged homes and utilities.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency in the community.

Last year, ten local homes fell into a local canyon, and residents of some homes were evacuated after being given just 20 minutes’ notice.

