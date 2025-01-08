Over 4 Million Californians Impacted by Power Outages During Fires

More than 4 million California electricity customers were impacted by power outages on Wednesday as the multiple wildfires rage on at zero percent containment.

Some of the power outages — including 170,000 Southern California Edison customers and 9,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers — were deliberate, with power companies shutting down the electricity to prevent starting more fires, the New York Times reported.

The majority of the millions of households affected by the outages are in Los Angeles County, but many in Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties are also being impacted as of Wednesday afternoon, KTLA reported, citing information from the California Office of Emergency Services.

In Los Angeles County, where the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst fires have destroyed over 1,000 structures and killed at least five people, nearly 1.9 customers have been impacted by the widespread outages.

The wildfires are being called the “most destructive” in Los Angeles history, as they have covered more than 15,800 acres, CNN reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they were “prepared for one or two major brush fires, but not four,” as they struggle to find enough personnel and equipment to get them under control, the outlet reported.

