Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has voiced skepticism at reports that there simply is not enough water to fight the Los Angeles, California, wildfires, pointing out that the way the state is “managed” is to blame.

“California has 840 miles of coast line and 3,000 lakes and reservoirs. Why don’t they have enough water to fix any and all fires?” the racing star wrote on X on Wednesday:

“At some point I have to imagine it’s getting difficult for hardcore cali lovers to accept the state of their state and how it’s managed,” Patrick, who reportedly lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, stated.

Reports of water in Los Angeles’s fire hydrants running dry began emerging soon after the first major blaze started in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, before four other significant fires broke out in other parts of the city.

The cause of the devastating fires, which have already burned through thousands of acres and claimed the lives of at least five people, remains under investigation, but civilians have begun leveling criticisms at the government and emergency services for the ineffective response.

While Patrick’s point about California’s coastline was met with people pointing out that fire equipment and the soil on land is not meant to withstand salt water, others brought up how LA Mayor Karen Bass slashed the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) budget by millions:

The former NASCAR star then called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign — calling him “Newscum” like President-elect Donald Trump did recently:

Patrick is not the only celebrity to share theories on the fire. Actor Henry Winkler claimed there is an “arsonist” in the city:

Fellow actor James Woods, who lost his Palisades home to the blaze, blamed the tragic event on the “ineptitude of Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass”:

Popular podcaster Andrew Huberman also claimed there were arsonists on the loose, posting a video purportedly showing some at the scene of a smaller fire near Belmar Park: