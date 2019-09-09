Delingpole: Poison Dwarf Speaker Bercow Jumps Before He Is Pushed

John Bercow is finally quitting as Speaker of the House of Commons.

How entirely fitting of the man and his methods that right to the very last he should do the most hateful and annoying thing possible: not clinging on to office so that we can enjoy the satisfaction of seeing him booted out in the imminent general election; but rather jumping before he is pushed…

…and even worse, jumping, no doubt, into the House of Lords with his comfortable, ring-fenced retirement package – and continuing to annoy us with his vile neckwear, grandiloquent faux-archaic speech mannerisms, and dwarfish vaudeville comedy mugging, voting the wrong way on every issue going (because not only is he a Remainer but he’s an achingly PC lefty these days) and probably living forever.

UK Parliament Will be Suspended Tonight, Activist Speaker Bercow to Resign https://t.co/ROw1wzfvLC — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 9, 2019

Bercow is living proof that there is no God.

Or, that if there is a God, that He is the God of the Old Testament, the Book of Job especially, who wants to test us all by raining down eternal punishment upon us.

Bercow only got the job of Speaker, of course, as the result of a collective act of spite from the Labour benches: they all voted him in by secret ballot because they recognised him as the Conservative MP most hated by his own party.

Sure enough, Bercow has paid his Labour supporters back in spades – especially on the issue of Brexit which he has persistently sought to undermine by abusing his traditionally neutral office as Speaker and relentlessly favouring Remainers over Brexiteers during parliamentary debates and procedure.

To hear the way he carries on about the sovereignty of parliament you could imagine he was doing democracy and British tradition a favour.

He hasn’t.

Bercow has ridden roughshod over the traditions of Britain’s unwritten constitution, torn up the parliamentary rule book and betrayed the people that parliament is supposed to serve.

I leave the final words to some of those unlucky enough to have encountered him: