Delingpole: Literally No One Cares About #Yellowhammer

Do you hear that sound – so quiet it’s almost deafening? That’s the sound of 17.4 million fucks not being given about the Remoaners’ latest fake news scare story, codenamed Yellowhammer.

Actually, I think it’s highly likely that I have underestimated the sheer scale of fucks not being given.

We know that at the very least 17.4 million people don’t give a toss what these released documents say. But that figure fails to take into account all the millions more who either didn’t turn up to vote Brexit because they thought – not unreasonably – that the Establishment would contrive to ignore their decision. Nor the millions who voted Remain but have since changed their minds having realised just how disgusting the Remoaner Liberal Elite actually are and just how vile and vindictive the anti-democratic European Union is.

Yellowhammer – for what it’s worth – is the code name for some worst-case-scenario documents, prepared by the Remainer Civil Service, as an exercise to wargame a No Deal Brexit.

John Bercow’s Remainer parliament, in its death throes, has contrived to force them to be released publicly so that everyone can tremble at the dire consequences – delays at ports, possible shortages of vital foodstuffs that Remainers like to eat such as quinoa and chia seeds, more angry videos from Femi Sorry – of a No Deal Brexit.

But the only people who take this theoretical nonsense seriously are Remoaners. It’s their latest version of Project Fear, that’s all.

And since Remoaners don’t count that means that literally no one cares about Yellowhammer.

I’m amazed I even bothered to write about it.

Sorry about that. Here’s a picture of a real Yellowhammer to make up for it.