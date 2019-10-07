Green extremists protesters blocked bridges and road junctions in central London Monday as part of a large coordinated programme of civil unrest intended to force the government to agree to a series of demands on dismantling the economy and transforming Western society.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced they had arrested 276 through the course of Monday, the first day of protests in the city which the organisers of the Extinction Rebellion protest group vowed would entail two weeks of disruption. Officers moved in to clear structures erected on bridges and on major thoroughfares in the city, while protestors chained themselves into parked vehicles blocking roads.

In other places, police seized equipment including stages and loudspeakers meant for speeches before they could be put into use.

Police have been under pressure to react more dynamically to the protests after similar actions shut down London for days in April. Extinction Rebellion have vowed to make this set of demonstrations much larger, insisting that their demands should be met by the government.

Away from Westminster, dozens protested at the world-famous London Smithfield Meat Market, where they agitated against the consumption of meat for food, advocating a wholly plant-based diet instead.

The arrests Monday were in addition to others arrested over the weekend in advance of the protest. Metropolitan Police officers impounded vehicles containing equipment being moved into central London ready for Monday and arrested ten people.

The Guardian reports the items seized were meant to sustain the roadblocks being thrown up by Extinction Rebellion and included “portable toilets, kitchen equipment, gazebos and big tents, cooking urns and big thermos flasks, 250-watt solar panels and 12v car batteries, food, waterproofs, umbrellas and hot water bottles.”

On the coordinated Extension Rebellion protests worldwide, Agence France Presse reported Monday:

Climate protesters from Sydney to New York blocked roads Monday, sparking mass arrests, as they started two weeks of civil disobedience demanding immediate action to save the Earth from “extinction.” The demonstrations, triggered by the group Extinction Rebellion, were mostly limited to a few hundred people in each city, far from the size of last month’s massive Greta Thunberg-inspired demonstrations. Protesters chained themselves to vehicles and other structures and lay down in the middle of streets in defiance of police across Europe and parts of Asia, Africa and North America.