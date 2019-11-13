Police in the pro-open borders nation of Germany arrested three men suspected of plotting an ‘Isis-style’ terrorist attack to ‘kill as many people as possible’.

In an operation involving over 170 police officers, German authorities have arrested three men in Offenbach, a city bordering Frankfurt, charging them with plotting a terrorist attack with explosives.

The arrested men include one German-born Macedonian aged 24, and two migrant men from Turkey aged 21 and 22, reports regional newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The German-born Macedonian, according to Deutsche Welle, is the lead suspect at the moment and is said to have purchased explosive bomb-making materials, and had searched for firearms on the internet.

Police believe that their intention was to “kill as many people as possible” in the Rhine-Main region around Frankfurt, however, no exact location for the attack was specified.

A statement from the police said that the accused men were well known to the police, and have expressed support in the past for the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group.

Germany has been on high alert since a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker rammed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market in 2016, killing 12 people.

After the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a daring raid of his compound by the United States Special Forces, many European nations have feared reprisals in the form of terror attacks in Europe. Indeed, last week Breitbart News reported that Quraysh Media, an Islamic State media mouthpiece, has called on its followers to set forest fires in Europe and the United States as a new way of waging Jihad in the wake of al-Baghdadi’s death.

The arrests in Offenbach are not the only foiled terror plots in Germany this year. In March, 11 people were arrested for plotting an Islamic extremist vehicle attack, and in July police in Cologne arrested six radical Islamic extremists in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in connection to an ‘imminent’ attack.

In June of this year, a Tunisian migrant and his German wife were also arrested in Cologne for plotting a biological bomb attack with the deadly poison ricin.

Germany is currently bracing for the return of seven German-born ISIS terrorists, after Turkey declared that it would begin repatriating Islamic State terrorists back to the United States, France and Germany.

