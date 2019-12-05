The Liberal Democrats want to make it legal to change gender at will and force all schools to introduce gender-neutral uniforms.

The Gender Recognition Act 2004 enables transgender individuals to apply to become the gender they identify as legally following a process which includes medical oversight.

In 2016, the Conservative government ordered a review of the law to investigate whether the country should make it easier to receive a Gender Recognition Certificate, for example by simply “self-identifying” as another gender without any requirement to prove a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or live long-term as another gender.

Thes proposed changes have since been put on hold, but on Wednesday the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, came out in full support of plans to effectively do away with the natural concept of a gender binary — and force gender neutrality on children.

Introduce an ‘X’ gender option on passports and extend equality law to cover gender identity and expression, ensuring a #BrighterFuture for everyone. #GenderRecognition #GE2019 @LibDems https://t.co/J4XWaoFlfw — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 4, 2019

“We will completely reform of the Gender Recognition Act, removing the requirement for medical reports, scrap the fee, and recognise non-binary gender identities,” Ms Swinson declared.

The Liberal Democrats have also promised to “introduce an ‘X’ gender option on passports and extend equality law to cover gender identity and expression.”

But not only does the liberal-progressive party plan to “break down” allegedly “outdated gender stereotypes of certain subjects” in schools, but will “require schools to introduce gender-neutral uniform policies”.

This would mean either letting boys wear skirts — as Wales recently allowed — or forcing boys’ uniforms on girls by banning skirts altogether, as a number of British schools have done in recent years.

The rabidly anti-Brexit party has been dropping in the polls, with even Remain voters turned off by Swinson’s pledge to cancel Brexit altogether without a second referendum.

Campaigners have reportedly backed off of that pledge, with Guido Fawkes reporting that the party has stripped Swinson from their promotional material after it was found that people like her less the more they see of her.

However, in the event of a hung parliament, Labour may engage in some horse-trading with minor left-wing parties like the Liberal Democrats, and would likely agree to incorporate such policies into their government programme as the price of a forming a coalition government or a minority government supported by third parties on a confidence-and-supply basis.

