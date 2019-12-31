UK: Arrests for ‘Poisoning’ After Young Women Find Pills Hidden in Kebabs

Two men have been arrested after three young women reported finding kebabs purchased from the Istanbul Grill in Bognor Regis, England, were laced with white pills.

“Three women in their twenties reported finding tablets in their food after they returned home from Istanbul Grill in High Street, Bognor Regis, around 2 a.m. on Sunday 29 December,” confirmed West Sussex police in a public appeal for more information on the alleged crime.

“Officers attended the premises later the same day and arrested two local men, aged 30 and 42, on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm. They have since been released on conditional bail until 27 January while enquiries continue.”

The force also confirmed that the kebab shop was subjected to “a 48-hour Closure Order under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Crime Prevention Act 2014, on grounds that the operation of the premises has constituted a public nuisance” on December 30th.

“We purchased a kebab from Istanbul Grill, Bognor,” said one of the victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in comments reported by MailOnline.

“When we got home my friend was eating her kebab and found a blue capsule in the kebab. Luckily she was eating the kebab with a fork, that’s how she found it,” she explained.

“We opened the capsule and there were four small white tablets inside.

“She continued to eat the kebab and had a horrific taste in her mouth and spat out her food and there was a larger white tablet. We called the police and they came around to take statements.”

“I understand this incident may cause concern,” commented Chief Inspector Jon Carter, the District Commander for the area, in the police force’s initial statement.

“However, police have taken prompt action to protect the public with the arrest of two people, and are working with partners, especially in the District Council, to enhance protective measures.”

