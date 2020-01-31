WATCH: James Delingpole Reports from All-Star Brexit Day Party

Breitbart’s James Delingpole attended an all-star party of top Brexiteers in London ahead of Brexit Hour at 11 p.m. on January 31st.

Brexit-supporting talkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer told James she was excited by the “old-fashioned” idea of being a “free, sovereign nation again”.

Spectator associate editor Rod Riddle, meanwhile, joked that it was a “disastrous night” for journalists whose bread and butter has been Brexit for years now.

“People, especially the left, talk very pompously about the job of journalists: speaking truth to power,” Liddle said.

“That’s what we fucking did,” he added, referring to Brexit campaigners.

Quillette associate editor Toby Young said that Brexit “means Britain reclaiming its sovereignty after 47 years of it ebbing slowly away”.

Richard Tice, chairman of the Brexit Party, said it was “extraordinary” seeing his colleague Nigel Farage, in particular, watching his decades-long battle for national independence draw to a victorious end.

Kate Hoey, formerly a Labour MP and a brave but often lonely voice for Labour Brexiteers in 2016, said it was a great day for those who “kept faith” even as the establishment sought to “deride” them as racists and worse.

