Gordon Ramsay is said to have received a warning from the Coastguard in Cornwall, England, for repeated violations of the national lockdown measures meant to stem the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

A Coastguard insider said that he was forced to give Mr Ramsay the warning after the F-Word star was spotted “multiple times in several places”.

“I said, ‘Look, everybody knows who you are and this is ridiculous. You are not following the rules. You need to keep your head down and stay indoors’,” the coastguard official told The Sun.

Despite police handing fines to over 9,000 people since the start of the lockdown, the Scottish chef was seemingly let off the hook, with no indication he received a fine for breaking the regulations.

Last month, Ramsay sparked a furious backlash online after he appeared in an advertisement for YouTube’s ‘Stay Home #With Me’ campaign, with users decrying the hypocrisy of the chef demanding people stay in their homes while he moved his family from London to the British countryside.

“Hi, I’m Gordon Ramsay. Now in order to stop this dreadful virus, we need to stay at home,” Ramsay said.

“What do we do? Let’s cook along together. I’ve got loads of exciting recipes on my YouTube channel. Have fun and thank you,” he went on.

Despite his call to stay at home, the celebrity chef has been spotted across Cornwall, where he and his family rushed after the lockdown was introduced.

Ramsay is also alleged to have visited his other holiday home in Rock and made trips to Port Isaac and Polzeath.

Last Saturday, police reportedly received multiple calls from neighbours, who complained about the noise level at his four million pound estate in Trebetherick.

“He’s out all the time. He’ll go to fishmongers and shops to get food for his barbecues,” a neighbour said, adding: “He doesn’t abide by the rules. It’s like living next to a zoo. After 5 p.m. it gets incredibly loud. He’s best known for The F-Word, but his new F-word seems to be ‘flout’.”

