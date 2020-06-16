The EU Commission will “fight” to make European institutions more racially diverse, its spokesman has said.

In an interview with France24 on Monday, Margaritis Schinas was challenged by the left-wing state-owned news channel on a lack of racial diversity in European institutions, the Commission’s plans for a bloc-wide migration policy, and on the treatment of illegal immigrant “children” in Greece.

Noting the death of American George Floyd, protests against which have sparked weeks-long protest and violence in cities across the West, interviewer Catherine Nicholson lamented that Europe has not yet appointed a black commissioner. She added that less than five per cent of Members of the European Parliament come from a non-European racial background.

Schinas said that EU nations have “a strong tradition of protecting minorities”, but noted that Brussels’ “competition-based” system for selecting commissioners makes it difficult for ethnic groups to have representation exactly equal to their demographic proportions.

“It is not always easy to attract the same level of richness from society,” he said. Mr Schinas added that the Commission would “continue fighting” for more racial diversity in the EU institutions’ ranks, including “promoting more actively social diversity and cultural richness”.

Schinas also argued it would be “incomprehensible” for Brussels not to have a unified migration and asylum policy — which globalists hope will force mass, third world migration onto every corner of the bloc — when the EU operates as a common market.

The Commission Vice-President and former MEP from Greece declined to disclose whether there would be an “automated system” for redistributing migrants who illegally break into Europe across the bloc.

But he stressed that he hopes to see “a system of permanent and effective solidarity that would allow all our member states to share the burdens of managing asylum and migration flows on an equal basis”.

Schinas’s acknowledgement that illegal migration from the third world constitutes a “burden” on EU states contrasts to comments recently made by European Home Affairs chief, Ylva Johansson.

Last month, the Swedish Commissioner claimed that Europe would be much “much, much poorer” without mass immigration, and called for the opening of multiple new legal pathways to boost third world migration numbers further.

“There are always right-wing extremists or racist and xenophobic forces that would like to describe migrants as something abnormal, that would like to describe migrants as ‘them’ or ‘they’, but that’s not true. Migration is normal. Migrants are here,” Johansson said.

In late 2017, Breitbart London reported on comments by the-then Migration Commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, praising a series of POLITICO articles which accused the EU of being “too white”. One had demanded Brussels implement measures to replace native Europeans with so-called “people of colour” in EU jobs.

But this alone would not be “nearly enough to prompt the changes that our societies need to be ready for the realities of the 21st century”, Avramopoulos said.

The centre-right politician also demanded Europeans accept mass immigration from Africa and the Middle East as “the new norm”, telling POLITICO that neither walls nor immigration restrictions could allow any region of the bloc to remain “homogenous and migration-free”.