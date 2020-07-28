Douglas Murray, author of The Madness of Crows and The Strange Death of Europe, described the Black Lives Matter protest captured in a Breitbart News viral video as “tawdry and pathetic”, saying Britain should not bow down to the “demagogues and racists” in the BLM movement.

In a Breitbart London exclusive video, one of the leaders of the Oxford branch of Black Lives Matter UK, Sasha Johnson, said that the British police are “no different than the KKK” while calling for the establishment of a “Black Militia”.

Johnson also urged her followers to bring about a “revolution” in Britain to combat racism, claiming that it “thrives on capitalism”.

Responding to the viral video on Monday, Douglas Murray told the Dan Wooton Show on talkRadio that he believes the radicalism of activists like Sasha Johnson has been imported from America, saying that she was mimicking “some race-baiting hero she no doubt has in America”.

Murray said that the BLM movement in the United Kingdom appears to him to be “disappointed that this is such a fair country. They’re disappointed that the police in Britain are a fair and constabulary, who police by consent with the citizenry.”

“They want to present this country of ours or something that it just obviously is not,” the British writer explained.

“There is no reason that in the world’s most tolerant and racially tolerant and mixed country, like the UK, that we should just sit by as demagogues and racists try to portray our country as some extraordinarily racist, KKK-ridden hellhole. It’s not right, it’s totally defamatory to our country, it’s unfair, and it’s wrong,” Murray declared.

In the video, Sasha Johnson was dressed in Black Panther-esque mock paramilitary garb, which Murray surmised was an attempt to look like a “militia leader”, concluding that she wants her followers to “look like hard, trained troops ready to take on the establishment and the police”.

“I think that this is, to a great extent, play-acting,” Murray said.

“She’s play-acting revolutionaryism… Everything about the way she presents herself and the way she and her friends speak and present themselves is as people who want to play-act as revolutionaries.”

The Madness of Crows author went on to mockingly describe the “young white woman standing to the left of our revolutionary Che Guevara guerrilla leader”.

He said that the young woman “looks ever so slightly nervous when her militia leader invites everyone to do the Black Power salute. This sort of young, white, ginger-haired girl for a moment has a flicker her eyes that maybe I’ve fallen in with the wrong crowd that my mummy warned me about.”

He went on to warn that though the figures in the viral video may be play-acting, “there are always some who are willing to take the play-acting a stage further and I hope that the radical left in the UK, which has many supporters in the Labour Party among other places, remember that when they lie about this country… they ought to remember that there are people like this radicalised young woman who do seem to want to push things to the next level.”

