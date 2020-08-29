WATCH: Muslims Riot, Stone Cops in No-Go Zone After Protester Burns Qur’an

riot
-/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
Breitbart London

Stockholm (AP) — Far-right activists burned a Qur’an in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday.

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Qur’an, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.

 

Smoke billows from burning tyres, pallets and fireworks as a few hundred protesters riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. – The protest was sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan was denied entry to Sweden for a manifestation on Friday. (Photo by – / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by -/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with police in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. – The protest was sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years, authorities said on August 28. (Photo by – / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by -/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Riot police officers secure the area as smoke billows from burning tyres, pallets and fireworks as a few hundred protesters riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. – The protest was sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan was denied entry to Sweden for a manifestation on Friday. (Photo by – / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by -/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.

 

riot

A burnt-out light truck is seen on August 29, 2020 in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo following clashes with police. – Clashes that occurred on August 28, 2020 were sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Municipal workers clear up broken glass at a bus shelter on August 29, 2020 in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo following clashes with police. Clashes that occurred on August 28, 2020 were sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.