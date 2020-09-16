Delingpole: Noel Gallagher of Oasis – Coronavirus Masks Are ‘Bollocks’

Noel Gallagher – co-founder and songwriter of Oasis – has outed himself as a mask sceptic.

In an interview on the Matt Morgan podcast, Gallagher describes compulsory face coverings (now required by law to be worn in Britain on public transport and in shops but not in pubs and restaurants) as ‘bollocks’.

He says:

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can f***ing go down the pub and be surrounded by every f***ing c**t. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘Oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said.

Warming to his theme, he highlights the absurd inconsistencies of mask regulations.

Like I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going, “Can you put your mask on?” On the train. And he said, “Because the Transport Police will get on and fine you £1,000, but you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating.” So I was saying, “Oh right. So this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is going to come and attack me but is going to see me having a sandwich and go, “Leave him. He’s having his lunch.”

The interviewer attempts to defend the government’s position. But Gallagher isn’t having it.

“F*** off. You only read things that reinforce your own opinions.”

Gallagher isn’t the only Nineties rock star on this wavelength. Ian Brown, lead singer of The Stone Roses, has also established himself as a vocal sceptic of global coronavirus policy.

NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020

This has resulted in an unlikely spat with Irish novelty pop duo Jedward, who once took part in the X-Factor, where their spiky blond haircuts attracted much attention.

The Public have lost all respect and credibility for your views! Your music and cheekbones are a dream ❤️but your tweets are a nightmare 👍🏻 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 14, 2020

This afforded one Twitter user the opportunity to remind Jedward that they are ‘the shittest act in the world ever.’

Ha ha Jedward. The shittest act in the world. Ever… — Moriarty (@LeProfMoriarty) September 14, 2020

But wait till we hear what Kajagoogoo, Flock of Seagulls and Martika think. This could get really serious.