Fowl! Paedophile Who Had Sex with Pet Chickens Jailed for Three Years

A convicted paedophile, Rehan Baig, has been sentenced to three years in prison after it was found that he had convinced his wife to film him having sex with their pet chickens.

The Bradford Crown Court heard on Monday that the Baig, who was described as manipulating and controlling, convinced his wife, Haleema Baig, to film him having sex with chickens in their basement on a mobile phone, as well as a Go-Pro set up in the corner of the room.

The chickens, which were characterised as pets, died in the process of the horrific acts of bestiality. Baig stored the videos of himself, alongside videos and images of children, and sex acts with dogs, in a folder on his computer labelled “family vids”, according to the Daily Mail.

The prosecutor in the case, Abigail Langford, told the court: “Moving images were found of the defendant engaging in penetrative sexual intercourse with a number of chickens.”

“Haleema Baig was depicted in some of these videos. Having viewed them it is clear they are filmed in the cellar or basement of their property and both are clearly depicted in the videos,” she explained.

“Rehan Baig is seen naked from the waist down and Haleema Baig is seen to perform a sexual act on him. He penetrates the chicken while she is standing close by. There are other examples where Haleema Baig engages in penetrative sexual activity herself with the defendant while he moves between penetrating the chickens and her,” Ms Langford said.

The paedophile was sentenced to three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will also be subjected to a sexual harm prevention order, which will ban him from owning animals for life as well as restricting his use of the internet.

“You’re not fit to bring up or look after any animal after what you’ve done,” Judge Richard Mansell QC told Baig.

“The videos you made would make any right-thinking member of society sick to their stomach and involved unspeakable acts of cruelty to animals you abused for your own depraved sexual gratification,” Judge Mansell said.

“One film showed two brown chickens dead on the floor and there is one occasion where it is perfectly apparent you were penetrating a chicken that was already dead,” he detailed.

“The pain and suffering you must have inflicted on these animals must have been horrific and all these chickens died as a result,” the judge concluded.

His wife, Haleema Baig, pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of an animal for her role in filming the depraved sex acts, but avoided a prison sentence, with the judge saying that he believed there was an element of coercion from her husband.

However, Judge Mansell did chastise her for giving the “appearance of having enjoyed some of the sexual acts with the chickens and dog”, handing her a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She will have to register with the police as a sexual offender for the next seven years.

