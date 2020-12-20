The government of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced it will be investing $40 million into home ownership opportunities exclusively for black people.

The announcement was made this week by Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen along with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) CEO Evan Siddal and Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO Julia Deans.

A CMHC press release stated the $40 million comes on top of a further $32.4 million partnership between the Canadian federal government and Habitat for Humanity Canada to build 414 new homes across the country.

Canada's Trudeau Creates Race-Based $221m Fund for Black People Only https://t.co/U2uV9G7eBj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 13, 2020

“In Canada, systemic racism and discrimination is a reality for Black Canadians. Global events during the pandemic have also shone a light on these realities as racialized Canadians face additional socio-economic barriers as a result of racism, particularly anti-Black racism,” the press release claims.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated existing systemic barriers faced by Black Canadians. While we have made progress in advancing equitable access to support and opportunities, our Government knows that much more needs to be done,” Minister Hussen said.

Hussen, a Somali refugee, held his former Immigration Minister position during the surge of illegal border crossings from the United States, with most of the migrants crossing the border coming originally from Haiti.

Last January, while still immigration Minister, Hussen and the Trudeau government announced plans to add more than one million immigrants to the Canadian population over a three-year period.

Honored to host Canadian Minister of Citizenship & Immigration Ahmed Hussen today, who traveled to MN to discuss NAFTA & how we can come together to find humane solution to control illegal migration from the 🇺🇸 to through MN borders. I look forward to future collaboration pic.twitter.com/4XRzaGbJxS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 9, 2017

Hussen is also known for his connections to radical leftist U.S. politician Ilhan Omar, who is also from Somalia, with the pair posting photographs together in December of 2017 during a meeting to discuss illegal migration across the Minnesota border with Canada.

The new funding for home ownership for black families comes just months after the Trudeau government pledged $221 million for loans exclusively to black entrepreneurs in a bid to help them start businesses.