German State To Investigate Antifa Protestors For Calling For Violence

The German state of Bremen will investigate Antifa extremists over alleged calls for violence at a recent protest in which the group called for “anti-fascist self-protection”.

A group of 350 far-leftists took to the streets of the city of Bremen on the anniversary of two unsolved arson attacks on the far-left “Freise” youth centre, both of which took place within hours of each other on February 16th, 2020.

According to a report from German tabloid Bild, the far-left activists fired various pyrotechnics as they marched through a central area of the city on Tuesday. Police recorded several legal violations, including of the explosives act and the Wuhan coronavirus restrictions on social distancing.

Investigators also stated that they were launching an investigation into the group that organised the demonstration, “NIKA [Nationalism Is Not an Alternative] Bremen”. The group had posted online and wrote on banners: “We showed the cops a powerful (and burning ;) ) middle finger and were able to make it clear: there is no reliance on the cops – organise anti-fascist self-protection!”

Investigators believe the phrase “organise self-protection” could be a call for violence.

The police have revealed that they have not been able to identify any suspects in last year’s suspected arson case, but did note that three right-wing stickers were found on a poster that has been put up on the evening of the fires.

The investigation comes just months after the Leipzig taskforce on far-left extremism (Soko Linx) announced an inquiry into an attempted homicide by Antifa members who brutally attacked a pair of anti-lockdown protesters in November.

The mob of 15 to 20 black bloc outfitted extremists accosted and assaulted the two protesters, kicking and stomping their heads.

In August, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution authored a report claiming that members of the far-left scene in Germany were becoming even more violent and some were even plotting potential assassinations of political opponents and law enforcement officials.

