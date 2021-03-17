Anti-police activists and feminist protesters chanted a quote from Marxist cop-killer Assata Shakur as they gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demonstrate against Home Secretary Priti Patel policing bill.

In a Breitbart London exclusive video, the leftist radicals are seen chanting:

It is our duty to fight for our freedom.

It is our duty to win.

We must love each other and support each other.

We have nothing to lose but our chains.

The quote, which has become a rallying cry of sorts for Black Lives Matter in the United States, comes from a letter from Assata Shakur entitled “To My People,” in which she describes herself as a “Black revolutionary” who “declared war on the rich who prosper on our poverty, the politicians who lie to us with smiling faces, and all the mindless, heartless robots who protect them and their property”.

Shakur, who was active in radical communist revolutionary groups in the 1960s and 70s in the United States, including the Black Liberation Army, was convicted of killing Werner Foerster, a New Jersey state trooper, in 1973. Following her conviction, she fled to communist Cuba, where she has been living in exile since.

The line in the chant “we have nothing to lose but our chains” is a reference to a line in Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto.

The London protest was organised by the radical feminist group Sisters Uncut and promoted by the official Black Lives Matter UK organisation.

The demonstration was the third straight day of protests in London, following police shut down of a vigil in Clapham Common on Saturday for the slain 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard. A police officer has been charged for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Miss Everard and appeared in court this week.

Police officers have claimed that radical leftist groups, such as Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion, and Antifa infiltrated the vigil and attacked officers as they tried to disperse the crowd for breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage has also accused the far-left of hijacking the genuine anger and sadness after the death of Sarah Everard, pointing to the vandalisation of a British war memorial with the slogan ACAB (all cops are bastards).

WATCH: Activists chanted “No Justice, No Peace, F*ck the Police” and carried signs reading “ACAB” (all cops are b*st*rds) and “Abolish the Police” at London protest. Read more here: https://t.co/kPhnE0pz4j pic.twitter.com/N48odHAsin — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 16, 2021

Aside from protesting against police brutality, speakers at the rally talked about migrants, transgender people, and black women in the UK.

There were also calls for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick for the actions taken by officers on Saturday and Home Secretary Priti Patel over the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021, which is set to further curtail the right to protest in Britain.

One of the speakers in Parliament Square said, “Sack Cressida Dick. Sack Priti Patel. We don’t want women.

“We don’t want women in high places who are going to cut our throats, and that is what they have been planning to do from day one,” going on to lead the crowd in a chant of “sack Priti Patel”.

The co-founder of All Black Lives UK — a BLM splinter group — accused Patel of racism, saying that the reason the home secretary was “so apologetic” about the events in Clapham, is that “the bill she is putting forward wasn’t supposed to attack white people, it was supposed to attack minorities”.

“The Met police made a mistake with that thing, I can’t lie, because once people see white women getting attacked, they will fight and run out on the streets,” she said, urging the crowd to “keep the same energy” for black people.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: London COVID Cops Clash with Sarah Everard Mourners in Clapham https://t.co/hvXfFwxGza — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 14, 2021

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka