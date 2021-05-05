A 24-year-old man from Spain climbed a two-story building to rescue an 80-year-old woman from what could have been a fatal fall, according to videos of the incident.

The video shows the man, Camilo Medina, climb up the balcony of a block of apartment buildings in Calahorra, Spain, on Monday afternoon before making sure the elderly woman — who was hanging over the balcony — did not tip over.

#Internacional| Joven de 24 años salva a una anciana de caer al vacío desde su Balcón en el municipio Riojano de Calahorra, España. La mujer de 80 años tenía ya medio cuerpo afuera cuando Camilo Medina acudió a su rescate. pic.twitter.com/HLnfYOLUUB — Notitarde (@webnotitarde) May 5, 2021

Sputnik reported that Medina first heard screaming at around 5:00 p.m. when he noticed the woman in distress. Medina then used a ladder to climb to the second floor, where the 80-year-old was.

When he reached the top, he pulled her away from the balcony, took her inside her home, and closed the curtains.

Once inside, he tried to reassure her with breathing exercises, but he could barely carry on a conversation with her as she was from Romania and did not understand the local language.

Police arrived shortly after the woman was rescued but could not get into the apartment because it was locked from the inside, and Medina could not locate the keys.

Officers contacted the woman’s son-in-law to let them into the residence.

The woman was later transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Medina has been hailed a hero by local media and those on social media for his daring rescue.