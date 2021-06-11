British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has again parroted Joe Biden’s “build back better” slogan ahead of the G7 Summit, saying the world must rebuild post-pandemic based on “greener and fairer foundations”.

In a press release published on Friday ahead of the meeting of G7 leaders at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England, Prime Minister Johnson, who is chairing the summit, said that it was the “shared task” of the world’s biggest economies to “build back better” after the “tragedy” of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Even as we minimise the risk of another catastrophe, we have an obligation to ensure that something good might come from today’s ordeal. We must build back better with a global economic recovery based on greener and fairer foundations,” Mr Johnson said, employing, as Breitbart News’s James Delingpole observed, the “progressive, redistributive nonsense” term “fairer” that would otherwise be expected from socialist Jeremy Corbyn — not a conservative prime minister.

Mr Johnson had used the term “build back better” in the days leading up to G7, but had been using it since as early as January. The phrase was also the 2020 election campaign slogan of Joe Biden, with whom the British prime minister has spoken of a “Build Back Better” agenda aimed at “tackling climate change… promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic”.

Bojo flies a jet from London to Cornwall… to lecture the world on climate change. https://t.co/g5eRtD3mPn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 10, 2021

The United Nations first used the phrase in 2015 to describe Japan’s recovery following the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. But in the recent era of the pandemic, ‘Build Back Better’ had been adopted by progressive world leaders, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and has become widely associated with the climate change agenda.

While not coined with the World Economic Forum, Build Back Better has also become tangentially associated with Klaus Schwab’s claim that post-coronavirus, the world needs a “‘Great Reset’ of capitalism”, with the WEF having used the phrase ‘Build Back Better’ several times in recent months in relation to the pandemic.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson had said that his meeting with Joe Biden was like that of Winston Churchill and Franklyn Roosevelt meeting to discuss the Atlantic Charter in 1941, drawing comparisons between the pandemic and World War II, reciting “building back better” and “stopping climate change”.

Mr Johnson said: “In 1941, Churchill and Roosevelt faced the question of how the world could recover from the devastation of the Second World War which was then going on.”

He added: “The world is a very different place in 2021, but the values we share are the same, and I’m pleased that today, with President Biden, we’ve agreed a new Atlantic Charter to address the greatest challenges of our time: building back better from the pandemic, defending our democracy, stopping climate change, and protecting our security.”

In the New Atlantic Charter, the prime minister and the U.S. president committed to “building an inclusive, fair, climate-friendly, sustainable, rules-based global economy for the 21st century”.

“…the world has reached a critical point where it must act urgently and ambitiously to tackle the climate crisis, protect biodiversity, and sustain nature”, the charter said, promising: “Our countries will prioritise these issues in all our international action.”