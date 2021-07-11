A mob of far-leftists stormed the offices of a newspaper that revealed the nationalities of suspects arrested for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

The far-left extremist mob associated with “Alerta Feminista” entered the office of the Austrian news website OE24 on Wednesday afternoon and were able to reach the sales department of the office, allegedly attacking several employees.

According to a report from Oe24, the extremists stormed the office to oppose “racist reporting” regarding the rape and murder of a 13-year-old Austrian girl named Leonie, who was allegedly killed by a group of Afghan migrants late last month in Vienna.

The leftists also distributed leaflets in the offices, which stated: “You say sexualized violence against FLINTAs — women, lesbians, inter, non-binary and trans people — is imported. We say violence against FLINTAS is the cruel consequence of a sexist society, of capitalism and patriarchy.”

Police arrived on the scene shortly after the far-leftists arrived and prevented them from occupying a television studio located in the building.

Oe24 managing director Niki Fellner commented on the incident, saying: “We condemn this violent intrusion of masked extremists on media freedom in the strongest possible terms. We will not allow anyone, and certainly not such actions, to hinder our critical reporting.”

“OE24 has played a leading role in exposing the judicial failure of the recent femicide by four Afghans and will not allow itself to be silenced by any action. In particular, we condemn the attacks on our female sales staff, who were terrified by the activists, and demand the harshest consequences from the authorities,” Fellner added.

The alleged rape and murder of 13-year-old Leonie has shocked much of Austria as it was revealed that several of the four Afghans arrested or wanted for arrest in the case had prior, years-old deportation orders against them, as well as prior criminal convictions.

The teen’s body was found wrapped in a carpet against a tree. She had allegedly being given as many as eleven pills of the drug MDMA/ecstasy by four Afghan migrants, who are said to have raped her before her death.

