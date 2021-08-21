An elderly Orthodox Jewish man was randomly assaulted by an attacker who appeared to be dressed in Islamic garb in Hackney, London in an ambush reminiscent of the infamous knockout game.

Footage released by the Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim on Friday showed a 64-year-old Orthodox man being knocked unconscious in a seemingly random, unprovoked attack by a passerby dressed in traditional Muslim attire in broad daylight.

Shomrim said that the elderly Jewish man was “rushed to hospital with broken foot/ankle [and] nasty head injuries.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement reported by the Evening Standard: “On Friday, August 20 police received a third party report of an assault that occurred on Stamford Hill at approximately 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.”

“Officers have spoken with the 64-year-old victim and inquiries remain ongoing.

“There have been no arrests.”

Far-left Labour MP Diane Abbott, who represents Hackney in Britain’s House of Commons, described the assault as a “shocking attack”, adding that it is “very important to speak out about these horrible anti-Semitic attacks.”

In July, Jewish charity the Community Security Trust (CST) revealed that in the wake of the re-escalation of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, there was an “unprecedented wave of antisemitism” in the United Kingdom between May 8th and June 7th.

The charity recorded a total of 628 antisemitic hate incidents — a record high for a monthly recording period since the CST began tracking anti-semitic incidents in 1984.

In May, for example, a pro-Palestinian car protest in London saw radicals shout out: “F*** the Jews”, “F*** their mothers”, “F*** their daughters”, and “Rape their daughters” in the middle of the day.

Large-scale anti-Israel protests were also staged across the country, with London rallies being attended by former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was suspended from his own party over his alleged failures to meaningfully take on anti-Semitism within the left-wing party.

Diane Abbott — a Corbyn acolyte — also attended a pro-Palestine demo in London in May, which turned violent after the Metropolitan Police attempted to disperse the crowd outside the Israeli embassy.

Thirteen activists were arrested after young Muslim men began hurling glass bottles and other makeshift missiles at the police.

