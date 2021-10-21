Britons are nowe more frightened of being in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces with people not wearing masks than they were in July before coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to a poll.

A YouGov poll published on Wednesday found that a combined 72 per cent of adults in Great Britain would feel “less safe” if they were in a crowded or un-ventilated pace with people not wearing face-coverings. Of those, 51 per cent said they felt “much less safe” in such settings, with 21 per cent saying they felt “a bit less safe”.

Fewer than one-in-five, 18 per cent, said it would make “no difference” to them whether others wore masks or not.

The proportion of those being asked on October 20th is even a little higher than those asked the same question on July 5th, weeks before the government lifted most of the restrictions from England’s third lockdown, where a combined 70 per cent said they would feel less safe.

Polls from the past 18 months have shown Britons appear to be in a state of fear over the coronavirus, backing further restrictions and stricter punishments for those deemed to have broken social distancing laws, and even missing some aspects of lockdown.

Fearful London: Falls Soar as People Scared of Catching Covid from Handrails https://t.co/Sc2Gkmkwwe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 20, 2021

Britons were not always so fearful, however, with the change in behaviour perhaps by government design.

A poll from mid-March 2020 found most were not worried about the Chinese coronavirus — apparently a lack of concern that troubled government advisors from the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), a behavioural science sub-group of the influential Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

A SPI-B paper entitled “Options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures” discussed at a SAGE meeting on March 23rd noted that “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened” by Covid-19.

Under a section entitled “Persuasion”, the behavioural scientists advised: “The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. To be effective this must also empower people by making clear the actions they can take to reduce the threat.”