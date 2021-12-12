Santiago Abascal, leader of Spanish populist party VOX, met with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss a common front against communism, saying patriots across the Atlantic should be united.

Mr Abascal, who leads the third-largest political force in the Spanish parliament, met with President Bolsonaro on Friday in Brazil to promote a “patriotic alliance” of parties across the Atlantic.

According to a report from the newspaper El Mundo, the proposal revolves around the Madrid Charter, a document signed by many influential figures, including President Bolsonaro’s son MP Eduardo Bolsonaro and Italian Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni, that is directed against the spread of communism and far-left extremism.

Earlier this year in June, Meloni had proposed to outright outlaw the ideology of communism in the same manner as fascism had been outlawed in Italy following the Second World War.

The Madrid Charter states that “the advance of communism poses a serious threat to the prosperity and development of our nations, as well as to the freedoms and rights of our compatriots,” and vows to uphold freedom and democracy and the rule of law.

“It is necessary that patriots on both sides of the Atlantic be united. We have to confront the socialism of the 21st century and the communism of the Sao Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, because both are the masks, the disguises with which the left intends to assault power in our nations,” Abascal said this week.

According to El Mundo, Abascal has also been invited to participate in a congress organised by the Instituto Conservador-Liberal by Eduardo Bolsonaro during his visit to Brazil.

Abascal’s meeting with President Bolsonaro comes just days after he attended a summit of populist and conservative leaders in Poland that included French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

