Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, has reportedly been arrested after footage emerged on social media in which he apparently called for people to “burn down” the offices of pro-lockdown politicians.

On Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police announced they had arrested an unnamed man in his seventies on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson, in relation to a “video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs’ offices”.

The arrest came after footage of the brother of far-left MP Jeremy Corbyn appeared to encourage violence in response to lockdown measures.

In the clip, Corbyn, 74, told the crowd: “We are getting more support but we’ve got to get a bit more physical. It means we have to take down these lying vax centres, and we’ve got to take down these lying MPs.

“We’ve got to support all those and we’ve got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism.

“We’ve got to get a list of them, we can get a list of them on websites, and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and — well, I would recommend burning them down, OK? But I can’t say that on-air.”

🚨 | NEW: Piers Corbyn; "We've got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism." "If your MP is one of them, go to their offices, and, well, I'd recommend burning them down." pic.twitter.com/QJ8S0r88v3 — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) December 18, 2021

The elder Corbyn has been arrested several times for attending prohibited protests since lockdown measures were introduced last year. In May of last year, he was filmed in a Breitbart London exclusive video being arrested at one of the country’s first anti-lockdown protests in Hyde Park. He has also been arrested for publishing leaflets comparing Britain’s vaccination campaign to Nazi Germany.

Responding to the latest video from Mr Corbyn, Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on social media: “The Piers Corbyn video is sickening,” adding: “I back the police to take the strongest possible action against him.”

The safety of MPs has become a major issue of concern in Britain in the wake of the allegedly Islam-inspired killing of Tory MP Sir David Amess in October.

