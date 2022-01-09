Greece Considers Imposing Vaccine Mandate on All Over-50s

Just days after the Italian government announced it would be making vaccines mandatory for all residents over the age of 50, the Greek government is reported to be considering a similar policy.

Greece is reported to be considering making vaccination against the Wuhanc virus mandatory for all residents aged over 50 and is expected to make a formal announcement on the issue in the coming days.

Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas stated on Friday that the policy was being actively considered, saying that “The decision to impose age criteria has paid off, and the age limits could be further lowered if this becomes necessary,” newspaper Ekathimerini reports.

In November, Greece mandated every resident over the age of 60 must take the coronavirus vaccine and introduced €100 (£85/$113) monthly fines for anyone over 60 not fully vaccinated after a deadline of January 16th.

Italy has made vaccination against the Chinese coronavirus mandatory for over-50s in the country, as well as banning the unvaccinated from various workplaces https://t.co/saONJanSCe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 6, 2022

Earlier this week, the Italian government under Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced it would be making vaccination mandatory for all residents over the age of 50, while also tightening restrictions on those who are not vaccinated from various venues.

The policy was opposed by Matteo Salvini’s League (Lega), who stated: “La Lega is opposed to the indiscriminate vaccination obligation and proposes to use scientific and not ideological criteria: the absolute majority of ICU admissions concern people over the age of 65.”

The Italian government is also looking to require workers in some industries to have the “Super Green Pass” — a health passport that only fully vaccinated individuals and those who have recently recovered from the virus are eligible for.

Italy’s Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa commented on banning unvaccinated people from workplaces, saying: “I believe that, given the numbers of infections and increasing hospital pressure, it is reasonable to immediately extend the Super Green Pass in the workplace.”

“It will be a big boost to speed up the vaccination campaign and impose severe restrictions on those who do not get vaccinated,” he added.

The idea of fining people for not being vaccinated was proposed last November by Vice President of the Lower Austrian Medical Association, Gerrit Loibl, who suggested that anyone not vaccinated should be forced to pay a monthly sum and suggested an amount of €90 to €100 (£78-£84/$90-$113).

Loibl’s home country is also pursuing compulsory vaccination.

Greece to Fine Unvaccinated Elderly 100 Euros Per Month https://t.co/rn80StFx8i — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 2, 2021