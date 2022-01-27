The Austrian government has announced it will be ending some elements of the strict lockdowns for unvaccinated residents but will be keeping many of the Wuhan coronavirus health passport restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein stated that the lockdown on the unvaccinated will end on Monday next week, reflecting the number of people hospitalised with the Wuhan coronavirus has remained stable.

While unvaccinated people will now be given some freedom by the government, their activities remain highly restricted in certain areas that require the country’s health pass, particularly so-called “2G” rules in which only fully vaccinated and those who have recovered from the virus qualify for, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The 2G rules remain for those wishing to dine in restaurants and bars as well as those looking to use non-essential retail, leisure facilities and attend events. The 10 pm curfew on restaurants and bars will also remain in place.

In a vote of 137 to just 33, the Austrian parliament has overwhelmingly voted to make vaccination against the Wuhan coronavirus mandatory. https://t.co/2Gx1eDhc6d — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2022

Unvaccinated Austrians have been under lockdown since November of last year and while initially, both unvaccinated and vaccinated people were under lockdown, the government allowed vaccinated people out of lockdown in December.

As of Monday, the minimum time required between a second and third dose of the coronavirus vaccine has been reduced from 120 days to 90 days and the Austrian “Green Pass” health passport will only be valid for six months after a person has their first series of vaccinations, while the passport will be valid for nine months for those who have also had a booster dose.

Austrians fully vaccinated under the age of 18 will see their health passport expire after seven months. Those travelling to Austria will be eligible for the health pass within 270 days of their proof of vaccination.

Populist Freedom Party (FPÖ) leader Herbert Kickl, a fierce opponent of lockdowns and vaccine passport policies, called on the government to end all restrictions and announce a “Freedom Day” when all measures will end.

Undercover Police Officers to Inspect Vax Pass Papers as Austria ‘Considerably’ Intensifies Crackdown https://t.co/vnRrZ8zCtX — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 11, 2022

“Away from the strategy of anxiety, depression, oppression and manipulation to the strategy of confidence, hope and optimism. This is what this country desperately needs,” Kickl said.

Last week, the Austrian parliament voted to introduce mandatory vaccinations for all adults by a vote of 137 to 33, with the FPÖ voting against the proposal.

“The FPÖ deputies have voted unanimously against this unjust law, which is the totalitarian low point… We will do everything possible to bring down compulsory vaccination with a majority of citizens,” Kickl said last week.