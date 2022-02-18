Poland’s national-conservative prime minister has warned that the country’s left-liberal opposition will leave the country’s border “like Swiss cheese” if they are allowed to return to power in the 2023 elections.

Speaking at the border with Belarus, where his government is currently erecting a Trump-style border barrier to strengthen Poland’s defences against an attempted influx of mostly Middle Eastern migrants orchestrated by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that “[t]hose who cannot defend their borders run great risks, are not respected by others, and show their weakness.”

Opposition leader Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister who abandoned his post to take up a much better-paid position as President of the European Council shortly before his Civic Platform (PO) party was turfed out of office at the ballot box in 2015 but has now returned to the front rank of domestic politics, would leave the border “like Swiss cheese,” Morawiecki suggested.

“Hundreds of thousands of migrants would pass through it,” he warned, recalling the height of the European migrant crisis of 2015-16, when Syrians and others poured into Europe via Turkey and then marched through much of the Balkans and Central Europe en route to the welfare states of Western and Northern Europe.

Globalist Tusk, who infamously threatened that Brexit “could be the beginning of the destruction of not only the EU but also of Western political civilisation in its entirety” in an attempt to dissuade Britons from voting the Leave the European in 2016, has denounced Morawiecki’s barrier as an “emotional spectacle”.

📸 Wizyta premiera @MorawieckiM na terenie budowy zapory na polsko-białoruskiej granicy Unii Europejskiej. pic.twitter.com/Y8VPTjSES8 — Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) February 16, 2022

For Morawiecki, however, insisted that “Poland’s borders are sacred,” recalling its history of invasion by National Socialist Germany and the Soviet Union by noting that those borders were “sanctified by the blood” of the country’s patriots within living memory.

Migrants directed to the Polish border — which is also a European Union and NATO frontier — have launched violent attacks on the border guards, police officers, soldiers, and reservists the government has deployed to reinforce makeshift fortifications already in place, with some requiring medical treatment.

“Stones and rubble delivered by Belarusians, logs, metal poles from destroyed border fencing are used as weapons against the Polish border patrols,” reported National Security Department director Stanisław Żaryn last December.

Migrants armed with axes have also been observed felling trees towards Polish personnel, crushing sections of razor wire border barrier, and in some cases have had to be forcefully driven back by water cannon.

In recent days at the Belarusian border foreigners, who came from Russia, have been identified. There are still foreigners in Belarus interested in breaking into the EU. Hybrid operation against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia is ongoing and will continue. https://t.co/8FN2DVtczW — Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) February 17, 2022

